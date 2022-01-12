Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Adele unveils ‘nostalgic’ music video for Oh My God

By Press Association
January 12 2022, 5.46pm
(Raven B Varona/PA)
(Raven B Varona/PA)

Adele has revealed she reunited with the director behind her Rolling In The Deep music video for the “nostalgic” film for Oh My God.

The four-minute clip from Sam Brown sees the singer, 33, sat in a sparsely decorated room surrounded by wooden chairs, with apples scattered across its concrete floor.

Backed by dancers, Adele wears a series of outfits by Harris Reed and Louis Vuitton before donning a custom corset dress in scarlet red satin designed by Dame Vivienne Westwood.

In one shot, she is joined by a python wrapped around a chair.

The atmospheric video ends with Adele taking a bite from an apple and walking off camera.

Following its release, Adele paid tribute to the team behind the film in a post on Instagram.

She wrote: “I got to work with Sam Brown again for ‘Oh My God’ who directed the ‘Rolling In The Deep’ video! So to collaborate together again a decade later was nostalgic to say the least.

“We filmed this one on the day Easy On Me dropped, there were a million things going on all at once. But the attention to detail from the crew was borderline hilarious – thank you so much for your patience and pulling it all together it was a lot of fun.

“Although right at the end a huge python was on set so I skidaddled my arse straight out of there! Big thank you to Harris Reed, Louis Vuitton and The Queens Haus – Vivienne Westwood for the most stunning clothes for me to sing my ‘I’m a hot mess’ song in!”

The track featured on her fourth studio album, 30, which was released in November.

It reached the top five in the UK and the United States, and the top 10 in Canada, Australia and South Africa.

Adele, who now lives in Los Angeles, has performed her new music in televised shows on both sides of the Atlantic.

She heads to Las Vegas later this month to begin a residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Hotel.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier