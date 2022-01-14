Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New Critics Choice Awards ceremony date set to clash with Baftas

By Press Association
January 14 2022, 12.38am
New Critics Choice Awards ceremony date set to clash with Baftas (Yui Mik/ PA)
The Critics Choice Awards is set to clash with the EE British Academy Film Awards (Bafta) after organisers announced a new date for the event.

The 27th annual ceremony was previously postponed over Covid concerns.

Organisers of the awards say the event will now go ahead on March 13 in-person and be presented by US actor Taye Diggs and comedian Nicole Byer.

It will take place at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles.

March 13 is also scheduled to be the date of the Bafta awards in London.

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) said it was working with the LA County Public Health Department to ensure proper Covid protocols were in place to allow the event to go ahead.

CCA chief executive Joey Berlin said: “Following the science and tracking the course of the Omicron variant, we believe that March 13th will be the right day to properly honour the finest achievements in film and television during the past year.

“We could have proceeded with our original January 9th date with limited attendance or switched to a virtual awards show like we did last year…

“…but we decided to wait until we could safely gather in person and truly celebrate with the creative community, industry leaders and our CCA members all together in one beautiful setting for all the world to see.”

Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film Belfast, starring Jamie Dornan, Ciaran Hinds and Caitriona Balfe, is tipped to enjoy success at the postponed ceremony.

Irish premiere Belfast
Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film Belfast is tipped to enjoy success at the postponed ceremony (Brian Lawless/ PA)

In addition to a best picture nod the film received nominations for best supporting actor for both Dornan and Hinds, best supporting actress for Balfe and best young actor/actress for Jude Hill.

It is also nominated for best acting ensemble, best director and best original screenplay.

This could be problematic for the cast if they enjoy similar success at the Baftas, for which nominations are due to be announced on February 3.

The final round of voting for the Critics Choice Awards will take place March 9-11.

