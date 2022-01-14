Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
US singer Gayle lands first UK number one after knocking Adele off top spot

By Press Association
January 14 2022, 6.00pm
Gayle has secured her first Official UK Number 1 single breakout track Abcdefu (Official Charts Company/PA)
Singer-songwriter Gayle said “thank you for being angry with me” after her breakthrough song knocked Adele off the top spot in the Official Singles Chart.

The teenage US musician has secured her first UK number one with Abcdefu, which had been streamed 4.7 million times by Friday.

The rising star, from Dallas, had the biggest digital download of the week, knocking Adele’s Easy On Me – which had spent eight nonconsecutive weeks at the top – into number two.

Gayle, 17, is one of the youngest acts to score a UK number one single and the third under-18 chart topper in less than two years – following Jawsh 685 and Olivia Rodrigo.

Celebrating the news, she told the Official Charts Company: “The thought of my song being number one in the UK is so hard to comprehend but I’m just so excited and grateful.

“Thank you for being angry with me and, hopefully, we can feel all the emotions with each other again.”

The cast of Disney’s Encanto climbed to a new peak at number three with We Don’t Talk About Bruno, while Jessica Darrow’s Surface Pressure, also from the film, jumped six places to number eight.

Following the release of his new album, The Weeknd earned three singles in the top 40 this week with Sacrifice, Take My Breath, and How Do I Make You Love Me?

The Weeknd
The Weeknd scored his third UK Number one album with Dawn FM (Ian West/PA)

The Canadian R&B superstar, 31, also scored his third UK number one album with Dawn FM, joining previous chart toppers Beauty Behind The Madness in 2015 and After Hours, which was first released two years ago.

It is the first album released in 2022 to top the Official Albums Chart and, with no physical version of the album yet, 94% of Dawn FM’s total is powered by streams.

The late David Bowie enters at number five with Toy, a stand-alone physical release of Bowie’s scrapped 2000 album, which includes previously unseen photographs and new mixes.

It marks Bowie’s 35th UK Top 10 album and is this week’s biggest seller on physical formats, according to the Official Charts Company.

