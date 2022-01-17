Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Stacey Solomon welcomes new dog following death of beloved pet Theo

By Press Association
January 17 2022, 9.56pm
Stacey Solomon (Ian West/PA)
Stacey Solomon (Ian West/PA)

Stacey Solomon has announced her family has adopted a new dog following the death of her beloved pup Theo.

The TV star, 32, shared the news to social media with a series of photos of her and her family welcoming the new pet, named Teddy, and said that she was not sure “who rescued who”.

Solomon announced in December her family’s “hearts were broken” after her dog, Theo had died after “11 wonderful years” and has regularly posted about the loss to her family since.

Solomon shared a photo of her in a green dress holding the new dog and her other dog Peanut by a sign that reads Pickle Cottage, which is her home in Essex which she shares with her fiance Joe Swash.

She also shared a photo of her son Rex cuddling the new dog and sitting with him and their other dog Peanut.

Solomon wrote: “Welcome Home Teddy.

“Last night we rescued a dog.

“But today I’m not sure who has rescued who.

“We miss you so much Theo.

“I hope you’re looking down from heaven smiling, knowing that peanut will no longer be so very lonely and that a doggy who really needed a family now has one.

“To the moon and back, always.”

The Loose Women presenter gave birth to her daughter Rose, her youngest child, on October 4, which was also her 32nd birthday.

She and Swash also have a son, Rex, and Solomon has two sons, Zachary and Leighton, from previous relationships.

 

In her tribute post to her late dog Theo, she had thanked him for being a “best friend” to Rex and said “the boys have had the best protector in the whole wide world”.

The TV star has been dating Swash, who is best known for playing Mickey Miller in EastEnders, since 2015.

The pair got engaged last Christmas but delayed their wedding after the TV star announced her pregnancy in June as they wanted all their children to be there.

During Loose Women’s festive special on Christmas Eve, the couple announced that they hoped to get married in July.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier