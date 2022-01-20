Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kate Garraway’s first guests on ITV’s Life Stories announced

By Press Association
January 20 2022, 12.02am
(Yui Mok/PA)
(Yui Mok/PA)

Kate Garraway’s first guests will include Welsh singer Charlotte Church and former football star John Barnes when she takes over from Piers Morgan as the host of Life Stories next month.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 54, is stepping in to host the three episodes on ITV after Morgan announced his departure last year to join Rupert Murdoch’s new channel talkTV.

The 60-minute programmes will see the famous faces explore their personal lives and careers.

Sunday Morning
Piers Morgan (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Garraway will also speak to former Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain about her life in the spotlight.

Its comes after the presenter was made an MBE in the New Year Honours for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity.

She said: “I’ve always loved having the chance to talk to people, both on air and off.

“Everyone has a story to tell and the wonderful thing about this show is that you have the airtime to delve into the areas of guests lives that the viewers might not know about already.

“It’s also a chance to understand more about the bits we do already know about, both good and bad, and hear it in their own words.”

In September 2021, Garraway won the authored documentary prize at the National Television Awards for her hard-hitting show Finding Derek, which documented her husband Derek Draper’s battle with coronavirus.

Morgan announced his departure from Life Stories in September after more than 100 episodes over 12 years.

The former tabloid editor is joining News Corp and Fox News Media in a deal which will see him host a new global TV show.

