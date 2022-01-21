Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Netflix admits rival streaming services ‘may be affecting our growth’

By Press Association
January 21 2022, 12.55am Updated: January 21 2022, 7.10am
Netflix notes increasing effects of rival streaming services on its growth (Netflix/PA)
Netflix notes increasing effects of rival streaming services on its growth (Netflix/PA)

Netflix has acknowledged that increasing numbers of rival streaming services “may be affecting our marginal growth some”.

The streaming giant gained 8.3 million extra paid memberships in the final financial quarter of 2021, having “over-forecasted” an increase 8.5 million – taking the total to 222 million.

Its total number of paying subscribers increased by just 18 million over the course of 2021 compared to 37 million in 2020, according to filings on the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

But shareholders were told that despite uncertainties the company was “optimistic” about its long-term growth.

MCM Comic Con – day 2
It comes after a year of milestones for Netflix, with dark Korean drama Squid Game being named as the biggest TV show of the year (Aaron Chown/ PA)

“Even in a world of uncertainty and increasing competition, we’re optimistic about our long-term growth prospects as streaming supplants linear entertainment around the world,” the company said.

“Consumers have always had many choices when it comes to their entertainment time – competition that has only intensified over the last 24 months as entertainment companies all around the world develop their own streaming offering.

“While this added competition may be affecting our marginal growth some, we continue to grow in every country and region in which these new streaming alternatives have launched”.

It comes after a year of milestones for Netflix, with dark Korean drama Squid Game being named as the biggest TV show of the year and two of its biggest ever film releases, Red Notice and Don’t Look Up.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]