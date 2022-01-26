Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Bradley Cooper says he is still ‘insecure’ about being cast in certain films

By Press Association
January 26 2022, 1.32am
Bradley Cooper says he is still ‘insecure’ about being cast in certain films (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Bradley Cooper says he is still ‘insecure’ about being cast in certain films (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Bradley Cooper says he realised he is still “insecure” about being cast in certain films after being asked to replace Leonardo DiCaprio.

The US actor said he had experienced a period where “the directors I admired weren’t hiring me” and had jumped at the opportunity to be part of “the group” when it came along.

Cooper, who stars in Guillermo Del Toro’s new film Nightmare Alley, made the comments while speaking to fellow US actor Mahershala Ali in Variety’s Actor on Actor series.

“Nightmare Alley was an interesting example of how insecure I am,” he said, speaking about being approached for the film.

“I was like, ‘Oh, I guess I still am the guy that wants to be in the group’, because I had no intention of acting in anything other than what I’ve been writing.

“Leonardo DiCaprio dropped out, and Guillermo del Toro came to me.

“I still remember thinking, ‘Oh wow, the guys that don’t hire me, they want to hire me?’

“‘I’m the next guy after Leo in this cast that was already assembled. Of course I have to do it because I’ve never been allowed into that group’.

“It really was ego, it was insecurity and ego”.

Nightmare Alley follows a hustler who sets his sights on manipulating the rich and, alongside Cooper, stars Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier