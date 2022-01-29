Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment TV & Film

Lily James’ onset colleagues ‘blown away’ by her portrayal of Pamela Anderson

By Press Association
January 29 2022, 1.34am
Lily James’ onset colleagues ‘blown away’ by her portrayal of Pamela Anderson (Disney/PA)
Lily James’ onset colleagues ‘blown away’ by her portrayal of Pamela Anderson (Disney/PA)

The cast and crew of an upcoming Disney series about Pamela Anderson’s infamous stolen sex tape say they were “blown away” by Lily James’ portrayal of the Baywatch star.

James captured both the emotional and physical essence of Anderson after doing “an enormous amount of homework,” according to series director Craig Gillespie.

The actress appears opposite Sebastian Stan, who plays Anderson’s lover – Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee.

James captured the essence of Anderson after having done ‘an enormous amount of homework’ according to director Craig Gillespie (Disney/PA)

Pam and Tommy follows the story of the couple’s whirlwind relationship and the theft of their intimate video from a safe in their garage.

“Lily just blew me away with her performance and how she captured the spirit of what we were trying to do with Pamela,” Gillespie told the PA news agency.

“She did an enormous amount of homework and dialect coaches, body movement and you have to do that to a certain point, but then it has to stop and not be an impersonation.

“I knew with Lily as an actor, she’s so accessible and I knew we had that in our pocket … and that was a great asset to have.”

Stan, also known for his appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, said James had been “unrecognisable,” but that her performance had pushed him with his own character work.

“I don’t believe I really met Lily James until the end of the shoot to be honest. I actually didn’t even see her outside of the blonde hair,” he said.

“I’d seen her work before and in my opinion she’s unrecognisable … and performance-wise she’s giving you something she’s never done before.

“I was very grateful at how generous she was as an actor to work with but also her level of commitment really pushed me in a lot of ways.”

Taylor Schilling, who plays the wife of the VHS-thief Rand Gauthier (Seth Rogen), said James’ performance was “exquisite”.

“I was astounded … Lily’s performance in this is utterly mind-blowing. It’s a true transformation,” she told PA.

“As brilliant as the physical transformation is, it’s only a tiny percentage of the internal transformation she did.

“It’s so exquisite. I’m so blown away”.

