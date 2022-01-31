Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gigi Hadid lands role co-hosting Netflix fashion show

By Press Association
January 31 2022, 10.46pm
Gigi Hadid (PA)
Gigi Hadid (PA)

Gigi Hadid will replace Alexa Chung on season two of the Netflix show Next In Fashion.

The catwalk star, 26, has signed up to co-host the TV competition alongside Queer Eye star Tan France.

The first series saw designers compete for a 250,000 US dollar prize and the opportunity to debut their collection with fashion retailer Net-a-Porter.

 

Hadid began her modelling career aged two after being discovered by Guess co-founder Paul Marciano and has gone on to work with brands including Versace, Chanel, Fendi, Marc Jacobs and more.

She has made more than 30 cover appearances for various international editions of Vogue.

France wrote on Instagram: “Who would have thought when we met over Facetime 4 years ago (thanks @evachen212) that we’d be hosting NEXT IN FASHION TOGETHER!

“You read that right! The secret’s out.”

He credited them meeting over video call to Eva Chen, director of fashion partnerships at Instagram, who also appeared as a judge during the first series.

 

The official Instagram page of the show also shared a photo of the pair with the caption: “SOME NEWS: these two besties are hosting Next In Fashion Season 2!”

France rose to fame as one of the Fab Five in Netflix makeover series Queer Eye, which launched a sixth series in December.

Hadid has been involved in an on-off relationship with former One Direction member Zayn Malik and the pair share a daughter.

