Olivia Colman and Kristen Stewart among talent absent from Bafta nominations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Olivia Colman and Kristen Stewart among talent absent from Bafta nominations

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 12.29pm Updated: February 3 2022, 1.14pm
Olivia Colman has missed out on a Bafta nomination for her performance in The Lost Daughter (Matt Crossick/PA)
Olivia Colman has missed out on a Bafta nomination for her performance in The Lost Daughter (Matt Crossick/PA)

Olivia Colman has missed out on a Bafta nomination for her performance in The Lost Daughter.

The 48-year-old stars as literature professor Leda, who is on a solo beach holiday in Greece when she becomes fascinated by a young mother, played by Dakota Johnson.

She has been recognised for the role at major awards ceremonies this season, so far including the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Critics’ Choice Awards – and was also on the longlist for the Bafta nominations.

Kristen Stewart stars as Diana
Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in Spencer (Fabula Films/Komplizen Film/Shoebox Films/PA)

The film itself has received widespread praised from critics.

However, Colman does not feature among the nominees for best leading actress, with Lady Gaga, Alana Haim and Tessa Thompson among those receiving nods.

Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal makes her directorial debut with the film, adapting the novel of the same name by Italian writer Elena Ferrante.

Colman previously won both the Bafta and Oscar for best actress in 2019 for her performance as Queen Anne in Yorgos Lanthimos’ period black comedy The Favourite.

Kristen Stewart is also notably absent from the leading actress nominations for her performance as Diana, Princess of Wales, in Spencer.

Directed by Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain, the film is set over three days at Christmas at Sandringham after her marriage to the Prince of Wales had collapsed.

The feature divided critics, with some giving it rave reviews and others criticising its writing as “heavy-handed”.

Graham Norton Show – London
Sir Kenneth Branagh (Matt Crossick/PA)

Sir Kenneth Branagh’s coming-of-age drama Belfast earns six nominations but is snubbed in one of the biggest categories – best director.

The narrative – partly inspired by his own upbringing in the Northern Irish capital – has been described as “50 years in the making”.

Northern Irish actor Jamie Dornan is also snubbed in the best supporting actor category for his performance as the father of the young protagonist in the film.

Dornan, best known for starring in the Fifty Shades film series, has previously only been nominated at the Bafta TV awards for his role as serial killer Paul Spector in The Fall.

Another name missing from the list is Kirsten Dunst, who had been tipped for a best supporting actress nomination for her turn as widow and inn owner Rose Gordon in The Power Of The Dog.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]