Olivia Colman and Kristen Stewart among talent absent from Bafta nominations

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Olivia Colman has missed out on a Bafta nomination for her performance in The Lost Daughter.

The 48-year-old stars as literature professor Leda, who is on a solo beach holiday in Greece when she becomes fascinated by a young mother, played by Dakota Johnson.

She has been recognised for the role at major awards ceremonies this season, so far including the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Critics’ Choice Awards – and was also on the longlist for the Bafta nominations.

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in Spencer (Fabula Films/Komplizen Film/Shoebox Films/PA)

The film itself has received widespread praised from critics.

However, Colman does not feature among the nominees for best leading actress, with Lady Gaga, Alana Haim and Tessa Thompson among those receiving nods.

Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal makes her directorial debut with the film, adapting the novel of the same name by Italian writer Elena Ferrante.

Colman previously won both the Bafta and Oscar for best actress in 2019 for her performance as Queen Anne in Yorgos Lanthimos’ period black comedy The Favourite.

Kristen Stewart is also notably absent from the leading actress nominations for her performance as Diana, Princess of Wales, in Spencer.

Directed by Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain, the film is set over three days at Christmas at Sandringham after her marriage to the Prince of Wales had collapsed.

The feature divided critics, with some giving it rave reviews and others criticising its writing as “heavy-handed”.

Sir Kenneth Branagh (Matt Crossick/PA)

Sir Kenneth Branagh’s coming-of-age drama Belfast earns six nominations but is snubbed in one of the biggest categories – best director.

The narrative – partly inspired by his own upbringing in the Northern Irish capital – has been described as “50 years in the making”.

Northern Irish actor Jamie Dornan is also snubbed in the best supporting actor category for his performance as the father of the young protagonist in the film.

Dornan, best known for starring in the Fifty Shades film series, has previously only been nominated at the Bafta TV awards for his role as serial killer Paul Spector in The Fall.

Another name missing from the list is Kirsten Dunst, who had been tipped for a best supporting actress nomination for her turn as widow and inn owner Rose Gordon in The Power Of The Dog.