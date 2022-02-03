ITV announces new comedy about pro-wrestling misfits fighting to survive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

ITV announces new comedy about pro-wrestling misfits fighting to survive

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 1.38pm
The cast of the wrestling comedy Deep Heat (SLAM Films/PA)This photograph is (C) Slam Films and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/termsFor further information please contact:james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052
The cast of the wrestling comedy Deep Heat (SLAM Films/PA)This photograph is (C) Slam Films and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/termsFor further information please contact:james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Brotherhood’s Jahannah James and former Coronation Street actor Richard Fleeshman are to star in a new ITV comedy about a group of misfits joining together in a bid to save a pro-wrestling company.

The six-part series, titled Deep Heat, has been written and created by comedy duo Max Olesker and Ivan Gonzalez, and co-writer Andrew Ellard.

The series, which will air in March, will follow quick-witted, rebellious Holly, played by James, a frustrated wannabe wrestler facing the “challenge of a lifetime” as she tries to revive the North West’s oldest pro-wrestling company.

Brotherhood world premiere – London
Jahannah James will star as wannabe wrestler Holly (Ian West/PA)

Holly’s mum Pam, played by Pippa Haywood, is devastated when it looks like it is game over for the wrestling company Boss Pro after Holly’s brother Nick Nitro, portrayed by Fleeshman, poaches all the best wrestlers.

The show will follow Holly trying to bring together Boss Pro’s remaining group of misfits in an attempt to save the company, ITV has said.

The broadcaster has said viewers will “join the Boss Pro crew as they look toward a summer of slams and self-discovery” but they will have to see if the underdogs will “come together and come out on top to put on the show of a lifetime”.

Other members of the cast include Sex Education’s Alistair Petrie, My Mad Fat Diary’s Sharon Rooney, Adult Material’s Sasha Desouza-Willock, Hang Up’s Abby Russell and Paul Olima.

American Idiot press night – London
Richard Fleeshman will play Holly’s brother Nick Nitro (Ian West/PA)

The show’s writing duo Olesker and Gonzalez will also feature, alongside guest appearances from comedian Matt Lucas, John Thomson, Ben Ashenden and Carla Langley.

The sitcom will be directed by Bafta-winning Matt Lipsey and produced by SLAM Films.

Executive producers Louise Delamere and Stephen Mangan said: “We can’t wait to unleash the wonderful Deep Heat on the world – a high-energy and joyous comic celebration of wrestling, glamour and tight spandex.”

Paul Mortimer, ITV’s content director for on-demand and acquisitions, added: “Deep Heat is a brilliant new addition to ITV2 and ITV Hub as we continue to bolster our scripted comedy content for younger viewers.

“The writers have created these brilliant and hilarious characters set in a fictional pro wrestling company.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier