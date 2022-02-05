Sofia Vergara ‘lucky and grateful’ to be cancer survivor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sofia Vergara ‘lucky and grateful’ to be cancer survivor

By Press Association
February 5 2022, 5.58pm
Sofia Vergara (Ian West/PA)
Sofia Vergara (Ian West/PA)

Sofia Vergara has said she is “lucky and grateful” to have survived cancer as she spoke about her shock when the doctors discovered a lump in her throat when she was 28.

The Modern Family star, 49, who held the title of the highest paid actress on American television for her role in the hit sitcom, encouraged people to schedule annual check ups to enable early prevention.

Sharing a photo of herself behind a camera at an acting class, in which a scar across her throat is visible after surgery, she wrote on Instagram: “At 28, ‘Cancer’ was not a word I expected to hear. It was just a routine checkup.

“But the doctors found a lump in my throat, and that word became part of my story.

“I spent countless hours in radiation treatments, and, eventually, in surgery.

“Today, I get to call myself a cancer survivor.”

Referring to the photograph, she added: “This was my first acting class after diagnosis and treatment, and seeing the scar on my throat reminds me of how blessed I felt that day — and every day since.

“I’m lucky and grateful to be in a position to share my story and say: early prevention is so important!!

“Schedule your annual check up for this year if you haven’t already.”

Vergara, who was born in Colombia, is the first Latin judge in the history of competition show America’s Got Talent.

She has spoken openly about how she coped with her thyroid cancer diagnosis in the past.

However, in 2011 she told Health magazine that she did not want any attention while she was dealing with the disease, saying you “don’t want to deal with anything else while you’re going through” treatment.

She added: “I feel very lucky. In a lot of women, the cancer isn’t found until around menopause, and by then it’s too late.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier