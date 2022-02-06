Third celebrity skates off Dancing On Ice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Third celebrity skates off Dancing On Ice

By Press Association
February 6 2022, 8.22pm
Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo (Matt Frost/ITV)
Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo (Matt Frost/ITV)

Rachel Stevens has become the third star to get the boot from Dancing On Ice after losing out in the skate-off to Kye Whyte.

Judges Ashley Banjo, Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean unanimously opted to save the Olympic BMX star after he performed for a second time with professional partner Tippy Packard.

Stevens, who was saved in the skate-off last week alongside partner Brendyn Hatfield, said: “It’s definitely been a process, I have really loved it.

Dancing On Ice 2022
Rachel Stevens and Brendyn Hatfield (Matt Frost/ITV)

“It’s been an amazing experience, I’ve love dancing with Brendyn so much.”

Stevens said she was also grateful her daughters had got to see her perform, saying: “It’s so special for them to have been a part of it and to have shared it with them and I’ve just had the best time, it’s been amazing.”

Sunday night’s episode saw Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt score 37.5 for her tango, the highest score of the series.

Happy Mondays star Bez languished at the bottom of the leaderboard after his Scottish-themed dance, complete with kilt and bagpipe performance, but was saved by the public vote.

There was also drama when The Vamps musician Connor Ball re-opened a cut on his chin during his charleston dance and was left dripping blood on the ice.

Earlier in the live show, Holly Willoughby sent her best wishes to co-host Phillip Schofield as she presented the show without him for the first time.

Willoughby was instead joined by Stephen Mulhern after Schofield tested positive for Covid.

National Television Awards 2021 – London
Stephen Mulhern is filling in for Phillip Schofield (Ian West/PA)

Opening the live show on Sunday night, Willoughby said: “You may have heard Phil is isolating, so for the first time ever he won’t be here this week.

“I know he’s watching at home. We are sending you lots of love Phil.

“However, the lovely Stephen Mulhern has stepped in to save the day.”

The show marked a reunion for the pair after they previously hosted children’s television together, and Mulhern said: “Can you believe it’s actually 16 years since we worked together on kids’ TV?

“Back by no popular demand. This is live so strap yourselves in, this could be a bumpy ride.”

Schofield confirmed he was still testing positive on Saturday morning in a post on his Instagram stories, in which he wrote: “Did two tests to be absolutely sure.

“Sorry @dancingonice. Have an amazing show @stephenmulhern it’s so much fun x.”

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday on ITV.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier