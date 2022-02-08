Pete Davidson refers to Kim Kardashian as his ‘girlfriend’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pete Davidson refers to Kim Kardashian as his ‘girlfriend’

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 1.44am
Pete Davidson refers to Kim Kardashian as his ‘girlfriend’ (Steven Paston/PA)
Pete Davidson refers to Kim Kardashian as his 'girlfriend' (Steven Paston/PA)

Pete Davidson appears to have officially confirmed his relationship with Kim Kardashian after referring to her as his “girlfriend”.

The SNL comedian, 28, said that he was “very much” thinking about making Valentine’s Day plans this year.

Davidson, who has been pictured on multiple occasions with the reality star, 41, made the remarks during an interview with People in which he discussed his fame.

“I don’t really have Instagram — I don’t have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set,” the he said.

“Or, if I’m off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don’t do much.

The MET Gala 2019 – New York
Davidson, who has been pictured on multiple occasions with the reality star, 41, made the remarks during an interview with People (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

“Once in a while, someone will scream something at you, or it might be hard to get Dunkin’ Donuts. But other than that, it’s pretty fine. It’s not awful. It could be way worse.”

When asked about his plans for February 14 this year he said: “I don’t think I’ve ever have a Valentine’s Day thing really, so this would be the first year that I’m thinking about Valentine’s Day plans.

He added: “It’s a big day, it’s another Super Bowl. A Super Bowl for the ladies.”

It comes as Disney+ revealed an April launch date for a new Kardashian-Jenner reality show.

It is not yet known if the romance between Kardashian, who filed for divorce from husband Kanye West last year, and Davidson will be a storyline.

