Jodie Whittaker reveals pregnancy at the Brit Awards 2022

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 9.46pm
Jodie Whittaker reveals pregnancy (Matt Crossick/PA)
Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker has revealed she is pregnant with her second child at the Brit Awards 2022.

The Yorkshire-born actress, who has played the Time Lord since 2017, announced her baby news while on the red carpet at London’s O2 on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old married her husband, American actor Christian Contreras, in 2008 before having their daughter in 2015.

Doctor Who
Jodie Whittaker announced last July she will be leaving the Doctor Who (Henrik Knudson/BBC)

Whittaker debuted her baby bump at the Brit Awards ceremony on Tuesday wearing a custom cream and orange gown by stylist Helen Sykes and creative director Carli Pearson behind the British brand Cimone.

Sykes said: “It was important for Jodie to work with a female-led British brand for this event.

“I think there is a clear correlation between Jodie’s assertiveness and the inherent strength of Carli’s designs.”

The creative duo said they sought to integrate Whittaker’s baby bump into their design, without emphasising or hiding it.

Pearson added: “We chose orange because it is a powerful and divisive colour, you either love it or hate it, it’s flamboyant, determined, and designed to make a splash, it’s not a colour for a wallflower.

“We wanted to capture Jodie’s effervescent energy in the piece, to harness her sense of fun while also honouring her headstrong nature.

“Jodie Whittaker is an ideal muse for our brand, and we’re excited to see her bring the piece to life at the Brit Awards.”

Whittaker, the first female Doctor, announced last July she will be leaving the BBC sci-fi drama.

