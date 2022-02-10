Bob Saget’s death due to head trauma – reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bob Saget’s death due to head trauma – reports

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 1.20am
Bob Saget (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg, File)
Bob Saget (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg, File)

Comedian Bob Saget died of head trauma, it has been reported.

His family said it is likely the Full House star hit the back of his head on an unknown object before going to sleep.

Saget died on January 9 and was found dead in a hotel apartment in Orlando, Florida.

In a statement shared with US media outlets, his family said: “Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us.

“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma.

“They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep.

“No drugs or alcohol were involved.

“As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”

An outpouring of grief followed news of the Saget’s death, with tributes paid from fellow comedians and members of his family, both on and off-screen.

His wife Kelly Rizzo described him as “the best man I’ve ever known” and his daughter, Lara Saget, said her father “loved with everything he had”.

Saget played single dad to three daughters, Danny Tanner, in Full House which also starred John Stamos and Dave Coulier as Danny’s brother-in-law, uncle Jesse, and his friend Joey, played by Coulier.

Cast members, including Stamos, said in a joint statement that they would “grieve as a family” following the news.

