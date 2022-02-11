Dr Dre hopes Super Bowl half-time show will inspire young hip-hop artists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dr Dre hopes Super Bowl half-time show will inspire young hip-hop artists

By Press Association
February 11 2022, 2.27am
Dr Dre hopes Super Bowl half-time show will inspire young hip-hop artists (Morry Gash/AP)
Dr Dre hopes Super Bowl half-time show will inspire young hip-hop artists (Morry Gash/AP)

Dr Dre says the Super Bowl half-time show will “open more doors” and inspire young hip-hop artists.

The former NWA co-founder promised the highly anticipated show, with its all-star line-up, would be “f****** incredible”.

He is due to appear onstage alongside R&B star Mary J Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and his rap proteges Eminem and Snoop Dogg, for the performance on Sunday.

The game at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, will see local team the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Super Bowl Football
Dr Dre is due to appear onstage alongside R&B star Mary J Blige (m) and his rap protege Snoop Dogg (Morry Gash/AP)

The show, a collaboration between the NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation, Jay-Z’s entertainment company, is one of the most coveted slots in music.

It will be a home performance for Dre, Snoop and Lamar, who are all from Southern California.

Speaking during a Pepsi press conference, Dre, 56, said: “I’m not trying to be egotistical but who else could do this show here in LA?

“Who else could perform the half-time show other than these amazing artists that we’ve put together?

“We’re gonna open more doors for hip-hop artists in the future.

“We’re gonna show how professional we can be, how dope we can be onstage and how exciting we’re gonna be to the fans.”

He was joined for the conference by Blige and Snoop, who hailed the “great moment” and thanked the NFL for giving them the opportunity to perform.

Super Bowl Football
Snoop Dogg hailed the ‘great moment’ and thanked the NFL for giving them the opportunity to perform (Morry Gash/AP)

“This is a blessing because the Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event in the world, hip hop is the biggest form of music in the world,” the Doggystyle rapper said.

“For us to have the opportunity to bring those two worlds together, we’ve got the queen of R&B, we’ve got the King of hip-hop and all of his proteges in the place.

“We appreciate the NFL because we know a lot of people didn’t want hip-hop on stage. Well, we here now and there ain’t nothing you can do about it.”

Dre said watching the set gave him “goosebumps,” adding: “Throughout my life I’ve always enjoyed being underestimated and I know we’re gonna kill that s***.

“We want to inspire kids to say ‘ok maybe I can get there maybe I can do that one day’.”

Asked to describe the show in one word, he replied: “F****** incredible.”

“That’s two words, cuz,” exclaimed Snoop.

