Adele hints at pregnancy plans for next year

Adele has said her Las Vegas shows have to go ahead this year because she has “got plans” for 2023, adding: “Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby.”

The singer, who is dating American sports agent Rich Paul, recently postponed her Caesars Palace residency at short notice, citing delivery delays and the impact of coronavirus.

Grammy-winning country music star Keith Urban stepped in to replace her and she delivered her first public performance since the announcement during the Brit Awards on Tuesday night.

Adele on the Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick/PA)

Appearing on the Graham Norton Show, the singer promised her concerts would “100%” be happening this year.

She said: “I tried my hardest and really thought I would be able to pull something together in time. I regret that I kept going until that late in the day. It would have been a really half-arsed show and I can’t do that.

“People will see straight through me up on the stage and know I didn’t want to be doing it. I’ve never done anything like that in my life and I’m not going to start now.

“We are now working our arses off, but I don’t want to announce a new set of dates until I know everything will definitely be ready.

“The sooner I can announce the better, but I just can’t in case we are not ready in time. It is absolutely 100% happening this year.

“It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year. Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby.”

Adele on the Brit Awards red carpet (Ian West/PA)

It comes after she walked the red carpet at the Brit Awards wearing a large ring on her fourth finger, prompting speculation on social media that she is engaged to Paul.

Addressing the reports, she said: “If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?”

The night saw her secure three of the four major prizes and deliver a tearful speech paying tribute to her young son Angelo and her ex-husband, Simon Konecki.

Describing herself as “very happy” and “really chuffed”, she added: “In my speech I wanted to acknowledge other people and my son, who is old enough now.

“I don’t share too much of him, but they are my little soulmates – Angelo and Simon. Our family is separated but we’re nailing it and doing a really, really good job.”

Asked if she will return to living privately again after her Las Vegas shows, she replied: “I definitely will but I am trying to make a conscious effort to stop being so anal with my privacy. I’m trying not to be two completely different versions of myself. It is exhausting switching on and off.

“I will be disappearing in terms of my music, but you might see a glimpse of me now and then and I won’t be in complete hiding.

“It takes me a while to recharge, and I would like to have more children – I only just feel like I’ve caught up with my sleep from nine years ago when I had my son.”

The Graham Norton Show airs on Friday February 11 on BBC One and iPlayer at 10.35pm.