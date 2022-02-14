Eminem takes knee in apparent nod to Colin Kaepernick at Super Bowl halftime

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Eminem takes knee in apparent nod to Colin Kaepernick at Super Bowl halftime

By Press Association
February 14 2022, 3.48am
Eminem takes knee in apparent nod to Colin Kaepernick in Super Bowl halftime show (Ted S. Warren/AP)
Eminem takes knee in apparent nod to Colin Kaepernick in Super Bowl halftime show (Ted S. Warren/AP)

Eminem appeared to give a nod to former NFL player Colin Kaepernick, as he took a knee during his Super Bowl halftime show performance.

The rapper made the gesture following a performance of his hit song Lose Yourself, bowing his head while the show continued.

Kaepernick, a former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, received worldwide attention in 2016 for kneeling during the national anthem to protest against police brutality and racial injustice.

His actions sparked an intense debate, with US President Donald Trump calling for the NFL to fire any player who did not stand for the anthem.

Rams Bengals Super Bowl Football
Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, joined his hip hop mentor Dr Dre and a host of other fellow artists for the show (Matt Rourke/AP)

Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, joined his hip hop mentor Dr Dre and a host of other fellow artists including Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent for the show.

Stood on top of a white community housing set, he was surrounded by crowds of jumping dancers as he performed the song from the semi-autobiographical film 8 Mile, in which he stars.

Performed inside the 70,000 capacity SoFi stadium in Los Angeles the halftime show contained themes of nostalgia and Californian pride.

Kaepernick’s life is due to become the subject of an upcoming documentary directed by Spike, which will tell the story from the player’s own perspective.

The multi-part series was announced last year and will feature never-before-seen interviews and footage.

