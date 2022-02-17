Dawn French to tell ‘buttock-clenching embarrassing stories’ on new tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dawn French to tell ‘buttock-clenching embarrassing stories’ on new tour

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 10.54am
Dawn French (PML & MGC/PA)
Dawn French (PML & MGC/PA)

Dawn French will tell “buttock-clenching embarrassing stories” when she returns to the road in autumn.

The 64-year-old actress and comedian will tour her new live show, titled Dawn French Is A Huge Twat, across the UK from September.

Starting at Peterborough’s New Theatre, she will visit 20 regional venues including Oxford New Theatre, Cambridge Corn Exchange, Plymouth Pavilion and Eastbourne Congress Theatre.

She will close the tour on October 16 at Ipswich Regent Theatre.

(PML & MGC/PA)

French, best known for starring in The Vicar Of Dibley and sketch series French And Saunders, explained the meaning behind the tour’s explicit title.

She said: “This show is so named because, unfortunately, it’s horribly accurate.

“There have been far too many times I have made stupid mistakes or misunderstood something vital or jumped the gun in a spectacular display of twattery.

“I thought I might tell some of these buttock-clenching embarrassing stories to give the audience a peek behind the scenes of my work life…

“Roll up! Book early to see the telly vicar lady be a total twat on stage, live in front of your very eyes. And ears.”

Written by French, the show is directed by Michael Grandage, former artistic director of the Donmar Warehouse in London and Sheffield Theatres.

He previously worked with French on her 2014 show Thirty Million Minutes.

– Tickets are available https://dawnfrenchontour.com/

