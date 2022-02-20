Singer Becky Hill reveals Brits blunder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Singer Becky Hill reveals Brits blunder

By Press Association
February 20 2022, 11.42am
Becky Hill reveals Brit award faux pas (Ian West/PA)
Becky Hill reveals Brit award faux pas (Ian West/PA)

Becky Hill has said she dropped her accolade at the London ceremony, and the accident revealed the Brits had repurposed the award meant for Fred Again, Producer Of The Year 2020.

The singer, 28, has said she feels like “a proper artist” after winning British Dance Act at the Brit Awards at the O2 this year.

Appearing on Sunday Brunch, the Wish You Well singer let slip that she had broken her Brit award at the ceremony on February 8.

She said: “I have been a huge fan of Self Esteem and I met her at the Brits and I had the award in my hand.

“I had had a few drinks at this point and I kind of just threw it on the floor and threw my arms around her, and the bottom came off the award before I had even left the O2.

“We were scrambling around looking for the bottom and I realised that on the back was Producer Of The Year Brit Awards 2020 Fred Again, on one side it’s Becky Hill Dance not Best Dance Act, just Dance, but Fred Again on the other side.

“So, Fred if you’re watching, I have wanted to work with you for a long time and this is my calling card, I have the bottom of your Brit award.

“I have to find some super-glue to put that back on.”

Hill, who keeps her accolade on the speaker in her home, said she “cried” her way through the award’s speech.

Asked by Sunday Brunch co-host Simon Rimmer whether she had anticipated the win, Hill added: “It is all TikTok voted, that scared me for a bit because I have a bit of a phobia of social media which is really difficult when you are trying to be a pop star.

“But I really pushed it on socials to the point where I felt really awkward, essentially being like please vote for me.”

