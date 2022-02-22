Steve Irwin’s daughter pays tribute to her father on his would-be 60th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Steve Irwin’s daughter pays tribute to her father on his would-be 60th birthday

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 1.52am
Steve Irwin’s daughter pays tribute to her father on his would-be 60th birthday (Myung Jung Kim/PA)
Steve Irwin’s daughter pays tribute to her father on his would-be 60th birthday (Myung Jung Kim/PA)

Steve Irwin’s daughter has paid tribute to “the greatest dad and Wildlife Warrior” on what would have been his 60th birthday.

Bindi Irwin said she loved her father “with all my heart” and promised that his legacy lived on, in a post on Instagram.

The environmentalist and TV presenter, known around the world as The Crocodile Hunter, died in 2006 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray barb.

Sharing a picture of the pair on Instagram, Ms Irwin wrote: “Happy Birthday to the greatest dad and Wildlife Warrior.

“Today I’ll watch ‘The Crocodile Hunter’ with Grace Warrior and share stories about her incredible Grandpa Crocodile.

“I love you with all my heart. Your legacy lives on.”

Ms Irwin, who has followed in her father’s footsteps by becoming an environmentalist and TV personality, is married to Chandler Powell, with whom she shares a daughter, Grace.

