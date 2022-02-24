Contraception gave women freedom, says Dawn French

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Contraception gave women freedom, says Dawn French

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 12.03am
Dawn French has said women still deserve ‘greater respect’ (Matt Crossick/PA)
Dawn French has said women still deserve 'greater respect' (Matt Crossick/PA)

Dawn French has hailed contraception as the greatest change in women’s lives in the last century, while reflecting on the need for greater respect for women.

The actress and comedian is best known for playing the lead role of Geraldine Granger in the popular BBC sitcom The Vicar Of Dibley.

Speaking to Good Housekeeping, French, 64, said contraception “gave women the freedom to have pleasure in their lives, but also to be in control of how their futures pan out”.

Dawn French
French said contraception allowed women both ‘pleasure’ and ‘freedom’ (Good Housekeeping UK/Trevor Leighton/PA)

While reflecting on the last century as part of Good Housekeeping’s 100th anniversary issue, French also considered the change she still hopes to see women achieve.

She said: “Greater respect. There would be equal pay if women had respect, and you would be believed about abuse.

“Women deserve respect for so many reasons because we are mighty. We’re starting to be heard more – and that needs to continue.”

The Vicar Of Dibley saw French’s character Granger appointed as a vicar after changes made to the Church of England permitted the ordination of women.

Bafta-nominated French credited her mother, Felicity Roma, as one of her biggest inspirations in life.

Dawn French as the Vicar of Dibley
French played a female vicar in the hit BBC sitcom The Vicar Of Dibley (BBC/PA)

“She was a pioneer when it came to changing the lives of young women with drug and alcohol issues, and she founded a recovery centre in Plymouth called Trevi House. Alone as a widow from a very young age, she was strong and fearless. If I had a quarter of her strength, I’d be grateful,” explained French.

She also shared the idea behind her upcoming live comedy show Dawn French Is A Huge Twat – acknowledging that the title is “a little controversial”, but insisting that it’s “true”.

French said: “It’s an evening of me telling stories of times when I’ve been a bit of an idiot, where I’ve misunderstood or misheard something, or got something hideously wrong during my career.”

She added: “I’ll show people all these moments – when I’ve sent emails to people who really shouldn’t have seen them, for example – and how they played out in real life.”

The full interview with Dawn French is available in the April 2022 issue of Good Housekeeping, which is on sale from February 24.

