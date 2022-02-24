Casts from SAG-nominated films to join presenting line-up at this year’s awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Casts from SAG-nominated films to join presenting line-up at this year’s awards

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 12.46am
Casts from SAG nominated films to join presenting line-up at this year’s awards (Brian Lawless/PA)
Casts from SAG nominated films to join presenting line-up at this year’s awards (Brian Lawless/PA)

Casts nominated at this year’s Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards will introduce clips of their films at this year’s ceremony, it has been announced.

Actors from Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, House Of Gucci and King Richard will all take to the stage during the 28th annual award show in Los Angeles.

Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, Ciaran Hinds and newcomer Jude Hill will introduce Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film Belfast, based in Northern Ireland during The Troubles.

Two For Joy UK Premiere – London
British talent Emilia Jones, who stars in Sian Heder’s CODA, will join her castmates onstage to present the clip from the film (Ian West/PA)

Fellow British talent Emilia Jones, who stars in Sian Heder’s CODA, will join her castmates to present the clip from the film.

Leonardo Di Caprio, Lady Gaga, Jared Leto and Will Smith will also present their respective films.

It was previously announced that Dame Helen Mirren would be the recipient of this year’s SAG lifetime achievement award.

Helen Mirren
It was previously announced that Dame Helen Mirren would be the recipient of this year’s SAG lifetime achievement award (Matt Crossick/PA)

With 13 SAG Awards nominations and five wins, Dame Helen is the most decorated SAG lifetime achievement recipient, according to the union.

She will be presented the award by fellow Oscar-winning actress and Collateral Beauty co-star Kate Winslet.

Previous recipients of the accolade include Robert De Niro, Julie Andrews, Elizabeth Taylor and Gene Kelly.

The SAG awards are due to take place on Sunday 27 February at 1am UK time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier