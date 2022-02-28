Clive Myrie: You see the best and worst of human nature in a conflict situation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Clive Myrie: You see the best and worst of human nature in a conflict situation

By Press Association
February 28 2022, 12.03am
Broadcaster Clive Myrie said you see the “very best of human nature and the very worst of human nature in a conflict situation”.

The BBC journalist was recently interrupted by an air-raid siren during a live broadcast from the capital of Ukraine while reporting on the Russian invasion.

Myrie and chief international correspondent Lyse Doucet had to put on flak jackets after their report from a rooftop in Kyiv was disrupted by the alert.

Clive Myrie, right, and Lyse Doucet wearing flak jackets during a broadcast from Kiev in Ukraine (BBC/PA)

The broadcaster and Mastermind host opened up to The Big Issue about his experiences reporting from war zones over the years.

He said: “There is an adrenaline rush in being a journalist on the frontline, something that makes you want to go back for more, although for me I don’t think it’s the sense that I’m potentially in danger – it’s just about telling stories from incredible places.

“And, usually, you see the very best of human nature and the very worst of human nature in a conflict situation.

“Those are the best, most fascinating moments – when you’re going to get the most interesting human stories.”

Myrie has reported on the ground from countries across the world including Tokyo, Paris, Vietnam, Los Angeles, and Iraq during the 2003 war.

The reporter admitted he has been in “some dangerous situations” but said he did not think about the danger.

Mastermind host
The broadcaster has opened up about his experiences reporting in war zones over the years (BBC/PA)

He added: “I just thought, ‘I want to be in a war-zone and experience and tell the story of conflict in a particular place’.

“It’s interesting talking to soldiers and to those who do go into battle. You never ever think, really consciously, that you’re going to be the one who gets shot or blown up or killed.

“Something has to present itself to you that makes it clear that you could be the one.”

Myrie revealed that while he was embedded with the Royal Marines going into Iraq in 2003 he had to write a goodbye letter to his family along with the other troops in case they did not return home.

“That process, saying goodbye in letter form, does remind you that you might not get back”, he added.

The broadcaster also recalled Vietnam in 2003, when he was paddled up a river in the jungle, along with a cameraman, to report on the militia in the country, which he described as a moment that reminded him why he got into journalism.

He said: “It was just a little river journey on a boat, heading into the jungle with a camera to tell a story. But it was what I’d always wanted to do.”

