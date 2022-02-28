Calvin Harris announces live return to Scotland after six years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Calvin Harris has announced his first concert in his native Scotland in six years.

The Dumfries-born DJ and music producer, 38, will perform a homecoming show at Hampden Park football stadium in Glasgow on Friday July 2, promoters Live Nation announced.

The event will be his first in Scotland since he headlined the Saturday of the T in the Park festival in July 2016.

Calvin Harris with Dua Lipa after winning best British single at the Brit Awards in 2019 (PA)

The concert will also be his first at home since the pandemic brought disruption to the music industry, cancelling his planned performance at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee in the summer of 2020.

Harris, who was born Adam Richard Wiles, ranks among the most successful DJs of all time with 10 UK number ones and two chart-topping albums, plus two Brits, a Grammy and an Ivor Novello award.

His debut studio album, I Created Disco, was released in 2007 and the singles Acceptable In The 80s and The Girls broke the top 10 in the UK.

But it was his second album, Ready For The Weekend, which propelled him to stardom and the top of the charts.

His third album, 18 Months, saw him embrace an EDM sound and held the record for the album featuring the most top 10 singles, with nine, until Ed Sheeran released Divide in 2017, scoring 10.

Tickets will be available to purchase from 10am on Friday March 4 via livenation.co.uk.