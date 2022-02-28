Calvin Harris announces live return to Scotland after six years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Calvin Harris announces live return to Scotland after six years

By Press Association
February 28 2022, 6.04pm
Calvin Harris (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Calvin Harris (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Calvin Harris has announced his first concert in his native Scotland in six years.

The Dumfries-born DJ and music producer, 38, will perform a homecoming show at Hampden Park football stadium in Glasgow on Friday July 2, promoters Live Nation announced.

The event will be his first in Scotland since he headlined the Saturday of the T in the Park festival in July 2016.

Brit Awards 2019 – Press Room – London
Calvin Harris with Dua Lipa after winning best British single at the Brit Awards in 2019 (PA)

The concert will also be his first at home since the pandemic brought disruption to the music industry, cancelling his planned performance at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee in the summer of 2020.

Harris, who was born Adam Richard Wiles, ranks among the most successful DJs of all time with 10 UK number ones and two chart-topping albums, plus two Brits, a Grammy and an Ivor Novello award.

His debut studio album, I Created Disco, was released in 2007 and the singles Acceptable In The 80s and The Girls broke the top 10 in the UK.

But it was his second album, Ready For The Weekend, which propelled him to stardom and the top of the charts.

His third album, 18 Months, saw him embrace an EDM sound and held the record for the album featuring the most top 10 singles, with nine, until Ed Sheeran released Divide in 2017, scoring 10.

Tickets will be available to purchase from 10am on Friday March 4 via livenation.co.uk.

