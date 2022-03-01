Compare the Market takes Russian meerkat TV adverts off the air during the news

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Compare the Market takes Russian meerkat TV adverts off the air during the news

By Press Association
March 1 2022, 12.29pm Updated: March 1 2022, 1.23pm
(Compare the Market/YouTube)
Insurance comparison site Compare the Market has pulled its ‘Compare the meerkat’ television advertising campaign from appearing around news sections following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The popular advertising campaign features a Russian meerkat called Aleksandr Orlov, along with his companion Sergei.

Over the past 13 years, Orlov has been portrayed as an extravagant billionaire, with the catchphrase ‘simples’ becoming hugely popular.

However, Compare the Market has taken the decision to make sure the adverts do not appear close to news sections to be ‘sensitive to the current situation’.

A spokesperson for the site said: “The Compare the Market meerkats are fictional characters. They have no association with Russia and the current situation.

“We are continually reviewing our advertising to ensure we’re being sensitive to the current situation.”

The site, which is popular among motorists looking to get the best deal on their car insurance, saw its traffic increase about 80 per cent after the adverts began in 2009.

Companies around the world are reviewing their business practises with Russia as many countries have imposed sanctions following its Ukraine invasion.

In the car industry, both Jaguar Land Rover and Volvo have announced that they are pausing sales in Russia while the conflict continues.

