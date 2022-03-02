Dan Walker apologises after Ukrainian singer swears in message to Putin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dan Walker apologises after Ukrainian singer swears in message to Putin

By Press Association
March 2 2022, 9.59am
Dan Walker (Ian West/PA)
Dan Walker (Ian West/PA)

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker apologised to viewers after Ukrainian singer Maria Burmaka swore live on the programme as she offered a message of defiance to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The musician has been putting a speaker up to the window of her apartment and singing the Ukrainian national anthem in the heart of Kyiv amid the Russian offensive.

She told the show: “The Ukrainian anthem is very important for all Ukrainians and I’m a musician and I decided to take my amplifier and open the window and sing to the districts.

“My building is on one of the hills and all districts hear this anthem.”

Burmaka said that from her window she could see Russian forces bombing the Holocaust memorial in the city and she has been taking shelter in the parking garage underneath her building, which she described as “cold and scary”.

She added: “I cry and don’t want anybody to see that I cry because I have to be strong, but this is fascism.

“I ask all overlords to help us and support us, you have to know what horror is here.”

Asked if she was tempted to flee Ukraine, she said: “I am staying here now, I want to stay here, many people go out of Ukraine but…I will not run from my native city, this is my home and I want to be here in the heart of Kyiv and sing for my people and maybe I will sing my national anthem again from this window.”

She continued: “I want to say to Putin, you’re a murderer, you’re an aggressor, Ukraine was never against Russia.

She added: “Like our soldiers say: ‘F*** you.’

Walker swiftly interrupted her to say: “I really understand the depth of feeling but I have to apologise to our viewers for the language there.”

He added: “Apologies for the language there but I’m sure watching this morning you understand how strong Maria’s feelings are and so many people in Ukraine trying to defend themselves and protect their families and look after their country.”

He later tweeted: “What a treat to talk to Maria Burmaka on #BBCBreakfast live from Kyiv this morning.

“I had to apologise for the language at the end but that doesn’t mean you can’t empathise and understand the depth of feeling and I think 99% of people get that. Thank you for all the messages.”

