Sting to star in BBC Radio 4 audio drama

By Press Association
March 2 2022, 11.25am
Sting returns to star in a Radio 4 audio drama (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Sting returns to star in a Radio 4 audio drama (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Music legend Sting returns to BBC Radio 4 to star in a drama he co-created which is “rooted” in the city in which he grew up.

The audio play I Must Have Loved You follows the story of Jess Doyle, a young singer compelled to leave Newcastle in search of success.

Sting plays Vince, her overbearing blues-singing father, in the drama, which will also feature his “evocative” music.

He co-created the drama with Michael Chaplin, who worked on the BBC series Robin Hood and ITV’s Wild At Heart.

Sting
Sting played Steerpike in Radio 4’s production of two of the late Mervyn Peake’s novels, Titus Groan and Gormenghast (PA)

Chaplin said: “It’s been a deeply rewarding pleasure to work with Sting in fashioning a song-strewn story about a musical family in Newcastle.

“The play travels as far as the Grand Canyon, but is rooted in the city where we grew up and which remains an inspiration.”

Sting has previously appeared in films such as Quadrophenia, and Dune in 1984, as well as previous Radio 4 adaptations of Mervyn Peake’s novels Titus Groan and Gormenghast.

Alison Hindell, Radio 4 commissioning editor for drama and fiction, said: “I’m delighted that Sting and Michael have brought us such a powerful story, and one which is informed by first-hand observations of the music industry.

“It’s fantastic to hear it so firmly rooted in the north east of England, with the largely local cast adding to its authenticity, and the whole production is enriched by Sting’s evocative songs and music.”

I Must Have Loved You will be broadcast on Radio 4 and available on BBC Sounds from 2.45pm on March 19.

