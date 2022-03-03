BBC marks 40th anniversaries of Falklands War and Aids crisis with new shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
BBC marks 40th anniversaries of Falklands War and Aids crisis with new shows

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 9.09am
The BBC has announced a raft of new programmes (Ian West/PA)

The BBC has commissioned two programmes marking the 40th anniversaries of the Falklands War and the Aids crisis.

They feature among a raft of new factual, arts and classical music content which the broadcaster describes as “high impact, high value”.

Falklands: The Frontline Story, a 90-minute film from the producers of Gun No 6, follows the personal tales of the war and explores its legacy.

Scarlett Moffatt fronts a new show (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The Aids Tapes, meanwhile, will feature a set of recordings of those who lived though the crisis – which have been archived at the British Library – heard widely by the public for the first time.

A six-part natural history series, titled Kingdom, will chronicle the “real-life sagas” of four African animal families living in a remote and fertile river valley in Zambia.

TV personality Scarlett Moffatt, who has failed her driving test 13 times, will open the doors of her own driving school for a 10-part series.

She will invite people who are struggling to pass their test to a five-day driving course in Teesside, where they will be accompanied by their “amateur teacher” – a long-suffering friend or relative.

“I hope that my new show will give us all the confidence to finally rip up those L plates and hit the road,” she said.

Other commissions include the arts series Art That Made Us and a national reading for pleasure campaign to coincide with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Fiona Campbell, the BBC’s acting director of factual, arts and classical music, said: “No other broadcaster has such an extraordinary breadth of factual, arts and classical music content: our programming is watched in huge numbers and gains international recognition – last year, BBC Factual titles reached 21.3m people every week and our programmes and talent won over 25 major awards.

“Coming up, we have an exciting range of new content being released across BBC channels and BBC iPlayer that demonstrates our commitment to championing talent on and off screen and bringing viewers high impact, high-value content that opens up the world to them and reflects their lives across the UK.”

