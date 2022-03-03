End of the road: Top five moments from Neighbours history

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Australian soap Neighbours first aired in 1985 and follows the lives of those living and working in the fictional Melbourne suburb of Erinsborough.

The series, which centres on the cul-de-sac community of Ramsay Street, will cease production in June after failing to secure new funding since being dropped by its broadcaster earlier this year.

During its 37 years on air, Neighbours has delivered an array of memorable moments, shocking storylines and unforgettable characters.

We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in June. pic.twitter.com/YwlDZPb7zB — Neighbours (@neighbours) March 3, 2022

Here are five of the soap’s top moments:

– Scott and Charlene’s wedding (1987)

Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell, played by Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue, were Ramsay Street’s power couple and favourites with the soap’s viewers.

Their wedding was watched by more than two million Australian viewers when it first aired, and later pulled in an audience of almost 20 million when it was shown in the UK in 1988.

The ceremony became one of the most-watched TV moments of the decade.

– Susan Kennedy’s amnesia

In a 2002 storyline, long-term Neighbours character Susan Kennedy slipped on some spilt milk and suffered a head injury, leaving her with retrograde amnesia.

She lost 30 years of her life overnight and awoke believing the year was 1972 and she was just about to turn 16 – despite actually being 45.

With the help of her on-off husband Karl and her daughter Libby, Susan recovered and her memory eventually returned.

– The return of Harold Bishop

Harold Bishop made his first appearance in Neighbours in 1987 and went on to become one of the show’s longest-running characters.

In 1991 he was swept out to sea while on holiday with his wife. His body was never found and he was presumed dead, as was the case with his real-life namesake, Australian Prime Minister Harold Holt.

However, five years after his disappearance Harold returned to Erinsborough, suffering from amnesia and believing he was a man named Ted.

With the help of his wife Madge, Harold regained his memory.

After starring as Scott and Charlene in Neighbours, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan went on to release their single, Especially For You (PA)

– Bouncer the dog’s dream

In one of the soap’s more imaginative moments, viewers saw Bouncer the Labrador, who originally belonged to the Mangel family, at the centre of a vivid dream sequence.

In his dream Bouncer fantasises that he is marrying Clarrie McLachlan’s dog, Rosie the Border Collie.

During his time in the soap, Bouncer also became a Ramsay Street hero after managing to save Madge Bishop from a house fire.

– The explosion at Sonya and Toadie’s wedding

Toadie Rebecchi is one of Neighbours’ most recognisable characters and has had his fair share of dramatic moments since his first appearance in 1995.

In 2013 Toadie and his long-term partner Sonya tied the knot; however, a shocking explosion next to the wedding marquee left the bride with injuries which led her to lose all memory of the ceremony.

Toadie and Sonya survived, but two regular characters, Priya Kapoor and Rhys Lawson, died in the blast.

Toadie was no stranger to wedding dramas after accidentally driving himself and previous wife Dee off a cliff on the way to their reception in 2003.