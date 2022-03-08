Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve signs modelling contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle

Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve signs modelling contract

By Press Association
March 8 2022, 8.31am
Apple co-founder and chief executive Steve Jobs (Myung Jung Kim/PA)
Eve Jobs, the daughter of late Apple co-founder and chief executive Steve Jobs, has signed a modelling contract with agency DNA Model Management.

The youngest child of the late tech billionaire and his wife, Laurene Powell Jobs, shared the news on Instagram with a polaroid head shot, in which she has blonde hair and dark roots.

She wrote: “now represented by @dnamodels.”

The news came as the 23-year-old sat in the front row at the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris, where she was joined by stars including Julianne Moore, Emma Stone, Cynthia Erivo and Sarah Paulson.

She wore navy blue high-waisted trousers and a white crop top for the occasion.

Jobs, who is an accomplished equestrian, made her modelling debut in December 2020 when she appeared in a Christmas ad campaign for make-up brand Glossier alongside Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney and RuPaul’s Drag Race runner-up Naomi Smalls.

Jobs is the latest in a long line of celebrity offspring to venture onto the catwalk.

She joins the ranks of Gigi and Bella Hadid, daughters of Yolanda and Mohamed Hadid; Kendall Jenner, daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner; Amelia and Delilah Hamlin, daughters of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin; Sofia Richie, daughter of Lionel Richie and Diana Alexander Richie; and Hailey Bieber, daughter of Stephen and Kennya Baldwin.

Steve Jobs died in 2011, leaving four children – Lisa, 43, Reed, 30, Erin, 26 and Eve.

