Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve signs modelling contract

Eve Jobs, the daughter of late Apple co-founder and chief executive Steve Jobs, has signed a modelling contract with agency DNA Model Management.

The youngest child of the late tech billionaire and his wife, Laurene Powell Jobs, shared the news on Instagram with a polaroid head shot, in which she has blonde hair and dark roots.

She wrote: “now represented by @dnamodels.”

The news came as the 23-year-old sat in the front row at the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris, where she was joined by stars including Julianne Moore, Emma Stone, Cynthia Erivo and Sarah Paulson.

She wore navy blue high-waisted trousers and a white crop top for the occasion.

Jobs, who is an accomplished equestrian, made her modelling debut in December 2020 when she appeared in a Christmas ad campaign for make-up brand Glossier alongside Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney and RuPaul’s Drag Race runner-up Naomi Smalls.

Jobs is the latest in a long line of celebrity offspring to venture onto the catwalk.

She joins the ranks of Gigi and Bella Hadid, daughters of Yolanda and Mohamed Hadid; Kendall Jenner, daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner; Amelia and Delilah Hamlin, daughters of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin; Sofia Richie, daughter of Lionel Richie and Diana Alexander Richie; and Hailey Bieber, daughter of Stephen and Kennya Baldwin.

Steve Jobs died in 2011, leaving four children – Lisa, 43, Reed, 30, Erin, 26 and Eve.