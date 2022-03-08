Ellie Goulding among stars reading CBeebies bedtime stories for Comic Relief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ellie Goulding among stars reading CBeebies bedtime stories for Comic Relief

By Press Association
March 8 2022, 10.33am Updated: March 8 2022, 5.07pm
Ellie Goulding (BBC)
Ellie Goulding (BBC)

Singer Ellie Goulding, TV star Alex Brooker and presenter Gok Wan are among the stars due to read CBeebies bedtime stories for Comic Relief.

Five new celebrities will read five new stories over the course of next week, kicking off with The Last Leg star Brooker on Monday March 14, who will read Barbara Throws a Wobbler by Nadia Shireen, the funny story of a kitten called Barbara who is in a very bad mood.

Alex Brooker (BBC)

On Tuesday Goulding will read What If, Pig by Linzie Hunter while comedian Josh Widdicombe will appear on Wednesday to read Alan’s Big, Scary Teeth by Jarvis, about a very big alligator with a very big secret.

Josh Widdicombe (BBC)

Wan will read My Mum is a Lioness by Swapna Haddow  on Thursday, while presenter Sue Perkins will finish off the week on Friday reading The Pirate Mums by Jodie Lancet-Grant.

The swashbuckling tale is about mothers who save the day on the high seas.

Sue Perkins (BBC)

The stories will air nightly at 6.50pm on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer.

Last month the Duchess of Cambridge made her bedtime stories debut to share a book she enjoyed as a little girl.

Kate described the children’s classic The Owl Who Was Afraid Of The Dark, by Jill Tomlinson, as an “encouraging tale” during her narration of the book to mark Children’s Mental Health Week.

Duchess of Cambridge to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story
The Duchess of Cambridge (Kensington Palace)

Illustrated by Belfast artist Paul Howard, the book tells the story of baby barn owl Plop, who is helped by others to grow in confidence and overcome his fears.

Other stars who have recently read stories for children on CBeebies include Reese Witherspoon, Tom Hardy and Ed Sheeran.

