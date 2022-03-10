Sian Williams to leave role as host of 5 News

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Presenter and journalist Sian Williams is stepping down from her role as host of 5 News.

Williams, 57, has hosted 5 News since 2016 and previously presented BBC Breakfast for 11 years.

5 News announced Williams’ departure, saying she has decided to leave her daily news presenting role to take up a wider variety of professional opportunities.

Feels odd to dip into your timeline, but a bit of personal news. After 6+ years, I've decided to leave @5_News in the spring. I'll continue with #MindMatters & special projects, but with my other hat on, I think I'm needed elsewhere. Thanks to all the lovely @channel5_tv viewers. — Dr Sian Williams (@sianwilliams100) March 10, 2022

However, Williams, who is also a Doctor of Psychology, will continue to host her regular one-to-one interview segment Mind Matters with Dr Sian for 5 News.

Over the past 15 years, Williams has undertaken psychology training alongside her broadcasting roles and recently completed three years of doctoral training delivering psychological therapy to families, couples and individuals, in charity and NHS settings.

Williams is also an expert in trauma and has previously used her knowledge while working with journalists covering traumatic news events.

On the news of her departure as a 5 News anchor, she said: “I’ve been a journalist for more than 35 years across the BBC and ITN.

“News will always be one of the driving passions of my life and the latest chapter at Channel 5 and 5 News has been one of the happiest.

“The past six years have been a wonderful experience and I feel very grateful to everyone who has made it so.

“Broadcasting and psychology are, in some ways, complimentary – in both jobs we’re helping people tell their stories and giving them a voice.

“I’m excited about continuing to combine these elements, in new and different ways, while also delivering psychological support where it’s most needed.”

Williams with the Duchess of Cornwall in 2018 to mark the 21st anniversary of 5 News (Jeff Spicer/PA)

During her time at 5 News, Williams anchored special news programmes on the pandemic, Brexit, the royal weddings, UK and US elections including the election of Donald Trump in 2016, and most recently, the war in Ukraine.

She also conducted the first TV interview with Prince Harry where he spoke about his mental health.

Through her work on Mind Matters with Dr Sian, Williams has explored living with ADHD, anxiety, depression, Parkinson’s and autism with a variety of interviewees, including Rory Bremner, Max George, Paul Sinha and Christine McGuiness.

5 News Editor, Cait FitzSimons, said: “It’s been a privilege to work alongside Sian. Her passion for news and editorial rigour makes her a formidable journalist who is also able to cover stories with great empathy and compassion.

“The relaunch of 5 News at 5 would not have been as successful without her at its heart and I’m really pleased that we will be able to keep working together on Mind Matters and more.

“I know the whole team joins me in thanking her for all she’s done at 5 News and wishing her the best for the future.”