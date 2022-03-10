Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Mark Feehily lead winners at British Diversity Awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Westlife’s Mark Feehily were big winners at the British Diversity Awards for their work championing equality.

The ceremony at the Grand Connaught Rooms in London was hosted by broadcaster and former Loose Woman panellist June Sarpong.

Chart-topping singer Pinnock was recognised for her BBC Three documentary Race, Pop And Power, which detailed her experiences as a black woman in the music industry.

The pop star, 30, was presented with the Media Champion In The Public Eye award for her campaigning work against racism.

Former footballer and sports pundit Jamie Carragher, 44, picked up the same award for his work with social mobility charity Football For Change, aimed at helping disadvantaged young people.

Irish singer Feehily, 41, who campaigns for surrogacy rights for LGBT+ families, collected the Global Recognition Award For Diversity.

The Flying Without Wings star, who achieved 14 number one singles with Westlife, said it was an “incredible honour” and “the most meaningful award I have collected in my career”.

“I mean, I’ve won awards for my music and awards with Westlife, but this is something very special.

“I am proud and I hope it goes some way towards highlighting the issues still faced by LGBT+ families who want to start families of their own.

“There is still a lot to do and our work will not stop until we have achieved full equality.”

British Diversity Awards founder Linda Riley said the gongs “shine a light” on people who “help to make the world a better place” across all strands of diversity.

Erica Bourne of Burberry, which sponsored the event, said: “The ceremony has been a true celebration of inspiring individuals, highlighting the incredible contributions from both winners and nominees to creating an inclusive world.

“Their stories showcase the power of coming together, overcoming adversity and standing up for real change.”