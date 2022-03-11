Beatles roadie to sell band memorabilia at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Beatles roadie to sell band memorabilia at auction

By Press Association
March 11 2022, 6.21pm
The Beatles John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney and George Harrison on Salisbury Plain during the filming of Help (PA)
The Beatles John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney and George Harrison on Salisbury Plain during the filming of Help (PA)

A collection of Beatles memorabilia belonging to a former roadie and assistant of the band is to go under the hammer later this month.

Items collected by Kevin Harrington during his time with the Fab Four are expected to fetch upwards of £10,000 collectively when they go up for sale at Omega Auctions in Newton-le-Willows on March 29.

Among the lot is a postcard from Sir Ringo Starr, rare T-shirt designs printed by John Lennon, photographs and a silver bracelet gifted to Harrington when he left the group’s Apple Records company.

It also features vinyl records signed by all the members of the band as well as a large collection of early editions of their hit tracks and albums.

Another unique addition to the lot are four Eero Saarinen tulip chairs from Lennon’s Kenwood home in Surrey.

Also up for sale will be items from Harrington’s subsequent career as a roadie for musicians and bands including Eric Clapton, Motorhead and Wishbone Ash.

Harrington stated he spent several years with The Beatles in a “fluid capacity”.

The Beatles: Get Back
The collection will include vinyls and items owned by members of the band (Linda McCartney/2020 Apple Corps Ltd/PA)

He is also featured in the 2021 Beatles documentary Get Back as the man who held lyrics up for Lennon to read during the band’s famous rooftop concert.

Describing his time with the band, Harrington said: “First of all you’re in charge of setting up the equipment.

“Then it’s really a question of whatever the boys want. If I could get it, I would get it. If not, Mal (Evans, the Beatles’ personal assistant) would get it.”

Dan Hampson, auction manager of Omega Auctions, said: “It’s hugely exciting to be able to offer items for sale from someone who really was there during that late-stage period of the group.

“Kevin is a man with so many stories to tell and this collection is just a snapshot of what he experienced during that time. We can’t wait to see what they achieve at auction.”

