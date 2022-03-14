Bold colours and long trains reign on Critics Choice Awards red carpets

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bold colours and long dress trains dominated the red carpet at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards.

Ensembles of all shapes and sizes graced events held in Los Angeles and London, as Hollywood stars continued to relish the return of in-person ceremonies.

Comedian Nicole Byer hosted the CCA alongside US actor Taye Diggs in Los Angeles (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Ceremony host Nicole Byer led the pack with a sprawling, off-the-shoulder gown from Christian Siriano in lipstick pink.

The comedian hosted alongside US actor Taye Diggs at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles.

Ariana DeBose continued her award success and run of stunning outfits in a sunflower yellow Carolina Herrera dress (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Ariana DeBose continued both her award success and run of stunning dresses in a sunflower yellow Carolina Herrera piece.

The star, who won best supporting actress for her portrayal of Anita in West Side Story, paid tribute to Rita Moreno who played the same role in the original 1961 film, who, she said, “made space for me to thrive beside you”.

Moreno, who was also nominated for a best supporting actress award at the CCA, wore a cream and gold floor-length gown with a large ruffled bodice and matching cream gloves.

Rita Moreno arrives at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The screen and stage veteran also opted for large turquoise and silver earrings and grey pixie bob hairstyle.

Like DeBose, British actress Hannah Waddingham chose a Carolina Herrera design, with a shocking lime skirt and black bodice.

Hannah Waddingham chose a Carolina Herrera design for the Critics Choice Awards celebration at The Savoy Hotel in London (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Lady Gaga donned an head-turning look, in a sweeping golden dress with black trim by Gucci, accompanied with a revealing bra-like top.

The House Of Gucci star, who was nominated for best actress at the CCA, also wore a black lace shrug over her shoulders.

Lady Gaga donned an head-turning look, in a sweeping golden dress with black trim by Gucci (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Coda star Marlee Matlin chose a bold regal purple off-the-shoulder gown from Dolce & Gabbana.

Marlee Matlin arrives at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Tennis star Serena Williams made a dazzling appearance alongside her sister Venus as they attended the event alongside best actor winner Will Smith.

Serena wore a pearl grey Atelier Versace gown with a statement train.

Serena Williams wore a pearl grey Atelier Versace gown with a statement train (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The sisters presented the award for best drama series and thanked the cast of King Richard for the “perfect” portrayal of their family.

Jodie Turner-Smith shone in a silk turquoise Gucci gown with a high neck (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

British actress Jodie Turner Smith shone in a silk turquoise Gucci gown with a high neck.

Jung Ho-yeon wore an ey-catching Louis Vuitton dress (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Squid Game star Jung Ho Yeon also stood out on the red carpet in an eye-catching structured tiered dress by Louis Vuitton.

The high-fashion piece was was decorated with shimmering silver embroidery.

Hailie Sahar arrives at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Hailie Sahar wore a large hooded orange coat-like ensemble by Rick Owens with pink gloves and red platformed shoes.

But not all stars arriving chose to trail along the red carpet.

Halle Berry styled her silver and black hair short (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Halle Berry, who received the CCA SeeHer Award, instead opted for a black Dolce and Gabbana suit with white corset-style top.

The star also styled her silver and black hair short, reminiscent of her famous X-Men character Storm.

Pose star MJ Rodriguez opted for trousers for a jump-suit style look (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Pose star MJ Rodriguez opted for trousers for a jump-suit style look, along with a deep blue asymmetrical trailing top, thick golden necklace and hoop earrings.