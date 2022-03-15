Dominic West describes ‘daunting’ experience of joining Downton Abbey cast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Dominic West describes ‘daunting’ experience of joining Downton Abbey cast

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 12.03am
Dominic West describes ‘daunting’ experience of joining Downton Abbey cast (Jack Taylor/Save the Children/PA)
Dominic West describes ‘daunting’ experience of joining Downton Abbey cast (Jack Taylor/Save the Children/PA)

Dominic West says it was “very daunting” joining the cast of Downton Abbey and that his first experiences on the set were surreal.

The actor is set to star in the upcoming film Downton Abbey: A New Era, alongside series stalwarts Dame Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville and Michelle Dockery.

West described his entrance into the Downton family during a new weekly re-watch podcast, Downton Abbey: The Official Podcast.

Downton Abbey: A New Era
The actor is set to star in the upcoming film Downton Abbey: A New Era, alongside series stalwarts Dame Maggie Smith and Hugh Bonneville (PA Wire)

The podcast, hosted by Jacqueline Coley and Anita Rani, features exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes access to the cast production teams.

Speaking on the podcast, West said: “It’s very daunting coming onto a show that’s been going for so long that is such a big phenomenon and such a big success.

“I’d never been to Highclere (castle) before…you go up the drive and you come over the brow of the hill and there it is.

“It’s like some Disney castle and you can’t quite believe that it’s real.

“It’s such an extraordinary outline against, against the horizon and…so that was the first sort of intake of breath.”

On meeting his castmates, he added: “I had a whole day or two, even with Maggie Smith. I was sitting next to her at that famous dining table.

“I’m chatting away to her…she’s the funniest woman alive and also the sort of cattiest.

“It was funny sitting there talking to her, it was brilliant and… all the casts sat down and you could see they’d been doing this for however long.”

West said that eating scenes in the series were “difficult” to film due to the heat and need to shoot individual characters, but added that he had been “like a kid in a candy shop” throughout the process.

First look at Downton Abbey film
The film sees the return of Downton Abbey stalwarts Hugh Bonneville and Michelle Dockery (Ben Blackall/Universal/PA)

Downton Abbey: A New Era is the highly anticipated cinematic return of the global period drama phenomenon which follows the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants.

The film, written by Julian Fellowes, takes the familiar faces to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the Dowager Countess’s newly inherited villa as they try to escape a film crew at Downton.

It is due to hit UK cinemas from 29 April 2022.

Downton Abbey: The Official Podcast will be available on all major podcast networks from March 15.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]