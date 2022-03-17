John Boyega announced as Madame Tussauds’ latest addition

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

British star John Boyega has been announced as the latest addition to Madame Tussauds wax museum in London.

The actor, 30, who was born John Adedayo Bamidele Adegboyega, found fame internationally for his role as Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy films: The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker.

He will be be immortalised as a wax figure at London’s popular tourist attraction Madame Tussauds.

John Boyega will become the latest addition to Madame Tussauds London (Madame Tussauds/PA)

Peckham-born Boyega attended a sitting in September last year with Madame Tussauds London’s artists, during which precise measurements and reference photographs were taken.

Boyega’s wax figure will be unveiled at the Baker Street attraction this summer, where he will join fellow stars including Dwayne Johnson, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Benedict Cumberbatch, Nicole Kidman and Tom Hardy in Madame Tussauds London’s Awards Party zone.

Speaking about the experience, Boyega said: “Madame Tussauds London is a place that I’ve always heard about since I was a kid, it is part of our culture. It represents our country and the individuals in our country, the best way and it’s fun. So, you know, I’m down with that.

“When I first got the call that Madame Tussauds London wanted to come in and make a figure of this mug, I was shocked, surprised and at the same time very, very, excited.

“It feels very good to be counted among those very special people. It’s kind of crazy, kind of cool, and surreal.”

Madame Tussauds was founded by wax sculptor Marie Tussaud in London in 1835. It has since become one of the capital’s most popular tourist attractions, welcoming around 10 million visitors each year.

Other Madame Tussauds attractions around the world include those in New York, Shanghai, Amsterdam and Sydney.

Hundreds of precise measurements and reference photographs of Boyega were taken during a sitting in September 2021 (Madame Tussauds/PA)

The London attraction features more than 190 recognisable wax figures, including members of the royal family, Marvel superheroes and characters from the Star Wars franchise.

Tim Waters, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: “We always feel a special pride when we add a born and bred Londoner to our Madame Tussauds London lineup, and today is no different.

“We’re loving working so collaboratively with John on his figure, his attention to detail and creative ideas show us how much it means to him to get his own likeness. The icing on the cake is being able to announce the news on his birthday – we’re confident we’ve helped to make John’s 30th one to remember!”

Other recognisable figures recently installed in the museum include Zendaya, Mo Salah and Stormzy.