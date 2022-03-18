Florence + The Machine announce tour and unveil charity partner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Florence + The Machine announce tour and unveil charity partner

By Press Association
March 18 2022, 9.01am
Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine (Matt Crossick/PA)
Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine (Matt Crossick/PA)

Florence + The Machine have partnered with the Choose Love charity for their newly announced UK tour.

The band, fronted by Florence Welch, will perform 11 dates during their Dance Fever tour, including two nights at London’s O2 Arena.

The run will begin on November 14 at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris before a series of shows across the UK at venues in Cardiff, Bournemouth, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds and Nottingham, ending at the 3 Arena in Dublin on November 30.

Brit Awards 2019 – Arrivals – London
Florence Welch at the Brit Awards in 2019 (Ian West/PA)

Support will come from Willie J Healey and Aziya at The O2.

A donation of £1 from each ticket will go to Choose Love’s work supporting refugees and displaced people around the world.

The UK-based group provides humanitarian aid and advocacy and has reached 1.8 million people globally.

The tour announcement comes after Florence + The Machine unveiled a trio of intimate April shows in Newcastle, Blackburn and London.

Welch and the band enlisted Jack Antonoff and Glass Animals frontman Dave Bayley to produce their new album, which is released on May 13.

Titled Dance Fever, the record has been previewed with the tracks My Love, King and Heaven Is Here.

The band’s last album, High As Hope, was released in June 2018.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier