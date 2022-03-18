Florence + The Machine announce tour and unveil charity partner

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Florence + The Machine have partnered with the Choose Love charity for their newly announced UK tour.

The band, fronted by Florence Welch, will perform 11 dates during their Dance Fever tour, including two nights at London’s O2 Arena.

The run will begin on November 14 at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris before a series of shows across the UK at venues in Cardiff, Bournemouth, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds and Nottingham, ending at the 3 Arena in Dublin on November 30.

Florence Welch at the Brit Awards in 2019 (Ian West/PA)

Support will come from Willie J Healey and Aziya at The O2.

A donation of £1 from each ticket will go to Choose Love’s work supporting refugees and displaced people around the world.

The UK-based group provides humanitarian aid and advocacy and has reached 1.8 million people globally.

The tour announcement comes after Florence + The Machine unveiled a trio of intimate April shows in Newcastle, Blackburn and London.

Welch and the band enlisted Jack Antonoff and Glass Animals frontman Dave Bayley to produce their new album, which is released on May 13.

Titled Dance Fever, the record has been previewed with the tracks My Love, King and Heaven Is Here.

The band’s last album, High As Hope, was released in June 2018.