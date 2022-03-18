Zoe Ball pulls out of Red Nose Day show after testing positive for Covid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Zoe Ball pulls out of Red Nose Day show after testing positive for Covid

By Press Association
March 18 2022, 10.37am
Sir Lenny Henry, Zoe Ball and David Tennant taking part in The Red Nose Day show for 2019 (Tom Dymond/BBC /Comic Relief/PA)
Zoe Ball has become the latest famous name to drop out of the Red Nose Day broadcast after testing positive for coronavirus.

The radio and TV presenter, 51, was due to be part of Friday night’s star-studded presenting line-up, alongside Sir Lenny Henry, David Tennant and Paddy McGuinness.

However, she said Alesha Dixon would be working a “double shift” to cover her absence.

TV presenter Joel Dommett and pop superstar Kylie Minogue have both also had to pull out of the event after positive Covid tests.

Ball said on Twitter on Friday morning: “Pook ! fell at last hurdle and have had positive lat flows this am – noooooooo – gorgeous @AleshaOfficial is going to work the double shift tonight on @ComicRelief, i owe you lady love – good luck to A, Lenny, David, Paddy, AJ, Vernon, & the @comicrelief gang.”

In a second tweet, she said: “There are so many brilliant treats in store tonight.

“i’ll be watching & supporting from bed (probably in full make up, outfit, heels and all) might invite @joeldommett over #sickbay COMIC RELIEF @BBCOne 7pm #rednoseday.”

Minogue was due to appear in a sketch with the cast of BBC comedy Ghosts but said on Thursday night that she would be watching from home after catching the virus.

Comedian Dommett, who also hosts ITV’s The Masked Singer, was forced to pull out of presenting late-night show The Great Comic Relief Prizeathon alongside AJ Odudu after also returning a positive test.

He will be replaced by TV star Vernon Kay on the night.

The Comic Relief Prizeathon is scheduled to follow the BBC News At Ten and continue the Red Nose Day celebrations into the night, with live music, comedy sketches and prize draws.

The main show will be broadcast from the BBC studios in Salford for the first time with Matt Lucas, David Walliams, Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders among the stars taking part.

Jack Whitehall will also participate in a game of mini-golf with footballers Declan Rice and Mason Mount.

The Great Comic Relief Prizeathon airs on BBC One and iPlayer at 10.35pm on Friday with The Red Nose Day Comic Relief TV special broadcasting from 7pm.

