GMB’s Laura Tobin reveals unusual breakfast on air after late night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

GMB’s Laura Tobin reveals unusual breakfast on air after late night

By Press Association
March 18 2022, 11.17am Updated: March 18 2022, 12.05pm
Laura Tobin attending The Ultimate News Quiz 2022 at the Grand Connaught Rooms in central London (James Manning/PA)
Laura Tobin attending The Ultimate News Quiz 2022 at the Grand Connaught Rooms in central London (James Manning/PA)

Good Morning Britain weather presenter Laura Tobin showed viewers she was eating chicken nuggets for breakfast and spilt her drink on air having overslept after the programme won a charity news quiz.

The ITV breakfast show team beat 30 competing news groups in a “ferocious battle” to be crowned the winner of the Ultimate News Quiz which raised more than £200,000 for Action For Children and the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal on Thursday evening.

Good Morning Britain co-host Ben Shephard said: “There was a big night last night in the world of news.

“Forget the WWE and the boxing for the heavyweight championship of the world – newsrooms around the country like to compete in the Ultimate News Quiz.”

Sharing a picture of Tobin at the quiz, Shephard, 47, added: “And there is Tobin, leading from the front, as we like.

“Laura does like to celebrate and she’s not often the first to bed in these situations either.

“She is the last to wake up this morning.”

Tobin overslept and arrived late for the show on Friday morning, holding the winners’ trophy.

Upon arrival, the 40-year-old meteorologist said: “The entire team went to an after party and I went to bed. The one thing I forgot to do was to set an alarm to wake up.

“Sally, our deputy editor, thank you so much for phoning my physical phone and waking me up. I’m not entirely sure that the words I said to her were polite. And I’m here.”

Shephard joked: “Should we actually let Laura on live television? has anybody cleared this?,” while co-host Kate Garraway, 54, quipped: “Has anybody breathalysed her?”

On the show, Tobin revealed she was eating chicken nuggets, which had been in her handbag from the night before, and was drinking Coca-Cola, which she spilt before presenting the weather.

Among the competitors in the quiz were reigning champion Jeremy Vine, along with Loose Women, Netflix, Channel 4 News, BBC Radio, Sky News, ITV News, Times Radio and CNN.

The annual charity fundraiser, hosted by Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel, was held at London’s Grand Connaught Rooms following an online version last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Famous faces who attended included Nick Robinson, Alison Hammond and Richard Osman.

The event also featured an auction, with the proceeds going directly to the DEC appeal.

Action for Children’s The Ultimate News Quiz 2022
Grayson Perry’s figurine of his alter-ego Claire was auction during The Ultimate News Quiz (James Manning/PA)

Lots included signed football shirts from Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko and Everton’s Vitaliy Mykolenko, as well as a slip-cast figurine hand-painted in the colours of the Ukrainian flag by artist Grayson Perry.

Speaking about the 18-inch (46cm) statuette of his alter-ego Claire, which raised £24,000, Perry said: “I painted a figurine that I had in Ukrainian colours.

“It’s a portrait of myself that is originally made for my stage show, that I’ve been giving as a prize to people, and this is a very special edition of it.

“I am diabolically pleased.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]