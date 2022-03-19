Coda stars say film’s success helping Hollywood’s fear of deafness ‘evaporate’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle

Coda stars say film’s success helping Hollywood’s fear of deafness ‘evaporate’

By Press Association
March 19 2022, 3.11am
Cast of Coda say film’s success has ‘evaporated’ Hollywood’s ‘fear’ of subject (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Cast of Coda say film’s success has ‘evaporated’ Hollywood’s ‘fear’ of subject (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The stars of award-winning film Coda say its success has meant that Hollywood’s “fear” of tackling deafness onscreen is beginning to “evaporate”.

Academy Award-winner Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur, who appear in the Apple TV film alongside Emilia Jones and Daniel Durant, said it marked a turning point for the entertainment industry.

Coda follows the story of Ruby (Jones), a child of deaf adults (Coda) and her fisherman family.

Britain Bafta Film Awards 2022 Winners Room
Troy Kotsur has won the SAG, Bafta, and Critics Choice Awards for best supporting actor for his role in the film (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

The film has already earned multiple awards including the SAG award for best ensemble cast, and is tipped for best picture at this year’s Oscars on March 27.

Kotsur has also won the SAG, Bafta, and Critics Choice Awards for best supporting actor for his role in the film.

“After these nominations I really believe it’s making a big impact on Hollywood,” he said, speaking in a Variety Q&A session.

“I’m hearing with more people who want to meet with me, for example they have a script that has a hearing character but they now want to change it to a deaf character.

British Academy Film Awards 2022 – Press Room – London
Coda’s director Sian Heder, who is nominated for the best adapted screenplay Oscar said the film had been ‘life-changing’ (Ian West/PA)

“They meet with me and they ask ‘how can we make this work with communication?’

“So I’m now seeing Hollywood begin to try and look for something new and that fear is beginning to evaporate. This is really just the beginning.”

Matlin, who aged 21 became the youngest best actress Oscar winner for her role in 1986’s Children of a Lesser God, added: “In 35 years I’ve seen scripts that are offered to me that weren’t necessarily made for deaf characters and they’ve tried but it hasn’t been enough.

“I think as a result of Coda however, I think that that fear is going to go away.”

Coda’s director Sian Heder, who is nominated for the best adapted screenplay Oscar said the film had been “life-changing” and wanted to make her career about being an ally to the deaf community.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier