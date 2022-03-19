Dragons’ Den star offers spare room of London home to Ukrainian family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dragons’ Den star offers spare room of London home to Ukrainian family

By Press Association
March 19 2022, 5.21pm
Steven Bartlett (Ian West/PA)
Steven Bartlett (Ian West/PA)

Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett has signed up to offer his home to a Ukrainian family fleeing the war.

The entrepreneur and author, 29, said he had applied to the Government sponsorship scheme and hoped to house refugees in the spare room of his home.

As part of the scheme, members of the public must provide accommodation for at least six months and will receive an optional tax-free monthly payment of £350.

Bartlett, the founder and former CEO of social media marketing agency The Social Chain, said he would donate the money to the Disasters Emergency Committee, which is carrying out work in Ukraine.

He said on Twitter: “I have a spare room at my home here in London so I’ve signed up to offer it to a Ukrainian family.

“The £350 monthly fee for housing a refugee family will be donated to @decappeal who @DeborahMeaden recommended for their ongoing work in Ukraine.”

Bartlett urged his followers to join him in applying to the scheme and shared a link.

He is the latest famous name, after Cher and Benedict Cumberbatch, to express an interest in housing Ukrainians who have left their country following the Russian invasion.

Bartlett set up The Social Chain from his bedroom in Manchester.

The university dropout went on to build The Social Chain and Media Chain businesses, taking his company public aged 27.

He left the business after six years to pursue other investment opportunities.

