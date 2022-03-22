First look at Steve Coogan and Sarah Solemani’s upcoming comedy series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

First look at Steve Coogan and Sarah Solemani’s upcoming comedy series

By Press Association
March 22 2022, 12.03am
Steve Coogan and Sarah Solemani’s comedy Chivalry will air on Channel 4 (Channel 4/PA)
Steve Coogan and Sarah Solemani’s comedy Chivalry will air on Channel 4 (Channel 4/PA)

Channel 4 has offered a glimpse at Steve Coogan and Sarah Solemani’s upcoming comedy Chivalry.

The six-part series set to air in Spring will see Alan Partridge actor Coogan play successful film-maker Cameron O’Neill and Bridget Jones star Solemani as Bobby, a passionate indie-darling filmmaker.

Famous faces including Emmy-award winning actress Wanda Sykes, Sienna Miller and Aisling Bea also join the ensemble.

Wanda Sykes
Wanda Sykes will also appear in the six-part comedy drama as Jean Shrill (Channel 4/PA)

Alfie star Miller plays Lark, the leading actress in one of O’Neill’s films, while Sykes will star as shrewd studio executive Jean Shrill and Bea as intimacy coordinator Tatiana.

Comedian Lolly Adefope will also feature as Cameron’s latest assistant Ama and film director Adjani Salmon as Bobby’s devoted and patient husband, Aston.

The programme explores the complexity of gender politics in the #MeToo movement in the film and TV industry, Channel 4 have said.

Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller plays Lark in the series (Channel 4/PA)

“Chivalry grants the audience permission to laugh while asking complex questions that as a society, we often find hard to discuss,” the broadcaster added.

The script has been written by Coogan and Solemani.

