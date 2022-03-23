Leona Lewis announces pregnancy news with baby bump snap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Leona Lewis announces pregnancy news with baby bump snap

By Press Association
March 23 2022, 9.03pm
Leona Lewis and Dennis Jauch (Billy Benight/PA)
Leona Lewis has revealed she and her husband Dennis Jauch are expecting their first child together.

The former X Factor winner made the pregnancy announcement on Instagram by sharing a photo of her in a black bodycon dress which shows off her baby bump.

The 36-year-old singer captioned the post: “Can’t wait to meet you in the Summer.”

Friends and famous faces congratulated the Bleeding Love singer, including singer Jordin Sparks, who commented: “OMG CONGRATULATIONS!!!” and actress Vanessa Williams, who said: “Yay!!!!”

Lewis and Jauch got married in July 2019 at Sting’s estate in Tuscany, Italy, in front of 180 friends and family members, including Sugababes singer Keisha Buchanan and The Voice winner Jermain Jackman, who sang at the ceremony.

Jauch, who is a German-born creative director, also shared the photo to his Instagram and wrote: “Biggest gift I could’ve asked for coming this Summer. You’re one hot a** Mama @leonalewis.”

