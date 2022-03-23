Vanessa Hudgens among hosts announced for Oscars red carpet show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Vanessa Hudgens among hosts announced for Oscars red carpet show

By Press Association
March 23 2022, 10.05pm
Vanessa Hudgens (Ian West/PA)
Vanessa Hudgens (Ian West/PA)

Actors Vanessa Hudgens and Terrence J and fashion designer Brandon Maxwell have been announced as the hosts for the red carpet show at this year’s Oscars.

The official lead-in to the 94th ceremony on Sunday will provide an insight into the nominees, performers and presenters ahead of the annual award show.

It will also feature a special appearance by DJ MOS.

Beyonce and Billie Eilish have been confirmed to perform as part of the musical line-up during the ceremony.

The award-winning artists have received nods for best original song for their work on King Richard and No Time To Die respectively, and will perform their nominated songs on the night.

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker will play in an “all-star” band featuring the show’s music director Adam Blackstone, singer Sheila E and pianist Robert Glasper.

Beyonce sings to raise money for coronavirus relief
Beyonce will perform as part of the musical line-up (Ian West/PA)

Scores of big names have been named for presenting duties for the industry’s biggest night.

Stephanie Beatriz, DJ Khaled, Elliot Page, Jennifer Garner, Bill Murray and Tony Hawk were among those most recently announced.

The list also includes Mila Kunis, John Travolta, Daniel Kaluuya, Wesley Snipes, Zoe Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Lily James, Uma Thurman and Rami Malek.

Anthony Hopkins, who was named best actor last year, will make an appearance at the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier