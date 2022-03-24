We should celebrate Neighbours despite its axing – Jason Donovan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

We should celebrate Neighbours despite its axing – Jason Donovan

By Press Association
March 24 2022, 11.31am
Jason Donovan has said it’s time to ‘celebrate’ Australian soap Neighbours as it comes to an end (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Jason Donovan has said it’s time to ‘celebrate’ Australian soap Neighbours as it comes to an end (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The axing of Australian soap Neighbours is sad but it is now time to celebrate the show, Jason Donovan has said.

Neighbours first aired in 1985 and follows the lives of those living and working in the fictional Melbourne suburb of Erinsborough.

Donovan, 53, played the role of Scott Robinson in the soap from 1986 to 1989.

The series, which centres on the cul-de-sac community of Ramsay Street, will cease production in June after failing to secure new funding since being dropped by its broadcaster earlier this year.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Donovan said: “I think it’s sad… but I think it’s time to celebrate Neighbours.

“It has kept my family employed for a long time, to be honest.

“My daughter is currently in it, my dad was in it, I think we should be grateful for what it’s given Australia, it’s given actors, producers, writers, directors.”

Donovan’s character Scott was the on-screen lover of Charlene Mitchell, played by Australian actress and singer Kylie Minogue.

Scott and Charlene were Ramsay Street’s power couple and favourites with the soap’s viewers.

Their wedding was watched by more than two million Australian viewers when it first aired, and later pulled in an audience of almost 20 million when it was shown in the UK in 1988.

The ceremony became one of the most-watched TV moments of the decade.

Kylie and Jason
Donovan starred alongside Kylie Minogue in the Australian soap between 1986 and 1989 (PA)

Donovan added: “My father in the 70s fought incredibly hard for Australian content in television because the governments at the time wanted to bring cheaper exports in and it’s as a result of that that we have productions like Neighbours, Priscilla, Muriel’s Wedding, we have Moulin Rouge, an identity through the arts.”

After it was announced that Neighbours will cease production, Minogue, 53, said she will be “forever grateful” for her time on the show.

Paying tribute to the soap on Twitter, she added: “We had no idea how big the show would become and how passionately viewers would take it to heart.

“Pure love! I can still hear Madge calling… CHARLENE!!!!”

The show also launched the careers of Hollywood stars such as Margot Robbie and Liam Hemsworth.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier