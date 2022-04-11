First official pictures of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz wedding revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
First official pictures of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz wedding revealed

By Press Association
April 11 2022, 7.31am Updated: April 11 2022, 7.51am
Brooklyn Beckham has married Nicola Peltz (PA)
Brooklyn Beckham has married Nicola Peltz (PA)

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have shared the first images from their lavish weekend wedding with the groom appearing to confirm he has taken his bride’s surname as he captioned a picture of them “Mr. & Mrs. Peltz Beckham”.

The 23-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham and US actress Peltz, 27, said “I do” in a ceremony held on April 9 at her family home in Palm Beach, Florida, with guests at the star-studded event including Venus and Serena Williams, Eva Longoria and Spice Girls Mel B and Mel C.

The British and American editions of Vogue have both shared pictures on social media, with an article on British Vogue’s website providing details about the ceremony, dress and more.

The bride wore a custom Valentino gown, with Peltz’s stylist, Leslie Fremar, telling British Vogue the dress was “the ultimate couture experience” and included a “something blue” surprise from Peltz’s mother, Claudia Heffner Peltz, with a message sewn into the skirt for her daughter.

Sharing a picture on Instagram of his new wife, aspiring chef Brooklyn captioned the picture, “My beautiful bride”, also sharing a picture of himself with footballer father David, and brothers Romeo and Cruz all suited-up, writing, “The boys”.

Brooklyn’s sister Harper was a flower girl and his brothers were among the line-up of his best men, with them and his father all giving speeches at the event, British Vogue reported.

The magazine said the couple’s first dance was to a rendition of Only Fools Rush In performed by upcoming South African singer Lloyiso.

Transformers star Peltz is the daughter of model Claudia and American billionaire businessman and investor Nelson Peltz, with the new bride sharing a picture of herself and her father, writing: “Thank you for the most beautiful weekend of my life. You’re the wind beneath my wings.”

Victoria, who was pictured wearing a floor-length silver dress at the wedding believed to be one of her own designs, congratulated the couple on social media.

The wedding, reported to have cost up to around £3 million, also had Beckham family friend and chef Gordon Ramsay and his family on the guest list, with British Vogue revealing that singer Marc Anthony “closed out the celebrations” on the DJ decks.

Paris Hilton, Japanese celebrity chef and restaurateur Nobu Matsuhisa and actress and photographer Amanda de Cadenet were among those who shared their congratulations under the posts.

After performing, singer Lloyiso also commented: “This was amazing to experience. You guys are beautiful.”

The Peltz Florida home was previously the site for a re-election fundraiser for Donald Trump, hosted by Peltz’s father but he withdrew his public support for Mr Trump following the US Capitol riot in January 2021.

The couple, who effusively share their feelings for each other on social media, have reportedly signed a prenuptial agreement stipulating that they will retain their own assets and properties should they divorce.

The couple also partnered with international humanitarian organisation Care and asked wedding guests to donate in aid of the crisis in the Ukraine.

