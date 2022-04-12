Bend It Like Beckham director says 9/11 had ‘massive impact’ on film’s success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Bend It Like Beckham director says 9/11 had ‘massive impact’ on film’s success

By Press Association
April 12 2022, 11.45am
The Bend It Like Beckham director said 9/11 had a ‘massive impact’ on the film’s success (Royal Mail/PA)
Director Gurinder Chadha has said Bend It Like Beckham was a “great healing moment for the world” following the 9/11 terrorist attacks in America.

The film, about a British-Indian teenage girl with a passion for football starring Parminder Nagra and Keira Knightley, is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Chadha “first conceived” the idea for Bend It Like Beckham after former England footballer Ian Wright ran on to the pitch with a union jack, “triggering” her to write a film about the concept of Britishness.

“I had no idea the huge global impact the film would have and actually to this day it has one record that no other film has in the world – it has been officially released in every single country in the world including North Korea,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

The director, 62, said she was in Birmingham mixing the music for the film in 2001 when The World Trade Centre was attacked.

She said: “I think that had a massive impact on how the film was received globally because we came out after 9/11 and I think the world was quite shocked and beaten up by that and here comes this innocent film that is trying to make people understand what it feels like to be different.

“What it feels like to try and pursue something of your own when people around you aren’t really accepting of that, be it your own family or society.

“You’re invited into the home of a Sikh family in Britain to understand the world from their point of view and I just think it was a great healing moment for many people and the world just to be part of something so celebratory and culturally poignant and diverse at that time.”

Viceroy’s House UK Premiere – London
Gurinder Chadha (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Chadha said the film’s success also came off the back of the UK’s “Cool Britannia” era.

“There was a massive movement to redefine what British culture meant and what being British meant and so that was all happening in the 90s.

“I just thought why not put an Indian girl right in the heart of a male English world of football at that time and see what happens when the two come together,” she said.

The director added that she originally wanted to make the film because there was “so much pressure on girls to do what everyone expected them to do”.

The football film was first released in April 2002.

